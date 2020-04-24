Arrowhead Report
Los Angeles Chargers trade up for Kenneth Murray

Joshua Brisco

After drafting Oregon QB Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick, the Los Angeles Chargers have added a Kansas City Chiefs fan favorite, linebacker Kenneth Murray out of Oklahoma.

After giving up a pricey package of picks to move up, the Chargers nab the likely Chiefs target with the 23rd overall pick.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote breaks down Murray's move to Los Angeles:

Kenneth Murray injects a rush of talent into a Chargers defense that was already downright scary. The Oklahoma product is a heat-seeking missile at linebacker and has the potential to be one of the best at his position one day. Gus Bradley will love him, as he can step in and start from day one. Murray needs to improve in coverage but if he does, he could be an absolute stud.

Here's what Foote had to say about Murray in his pre-draft scouting report:

First and foremost, Kenneth Murray is a tremendous athlete for a linebacker. At 241 pounds, he possesses impressive sideline-to-sideline speed. He’s an attacker that acts as a heat-seeking missile and blows plays up in the backfield. These qualities may remind Kansas City Chiefs fans of longtime middle linebacker Derrick Johnson.
Murray is aggressive from the snap of the ball, plays with a high motor and can flat-out overwhelm opposing offenses at times. He has value as a pass-rusher from the WILL linebacker spot and has a knack for being disruptive. His character and work ethic are both plus traits that will translate well to the NFL.

Foote also saw Murray as a likely fit for the Chiefs.

Murray is the type of player Steve Spagnuolo would love to have. He’s athletic, already has NFL-ready size and can start from day one. He has work to do before he’s ready to cover tight ends and running backs routinely but for now, the Chiefs can use him as a human wrecking ball and still get a ton of value out of him in his rookie season. 

Here's the quick backstory on Murray by Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin:

Like many first-round picks, Kenneth Murray has an interesting story. Murray and his girlfriend were coming home from church when a woman ran out of a car to help a woman who was lying on the sidewalk. The CPR training Murray learned as a counselor at the church community center would save a life.
The physical linebacker started all 14 games his freshman season collecting 78 tackles and one sack and was named the co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. As a junior last season, Murray was an All-American with team-leading totals of 102 tackles and 17 tackles for losses.

