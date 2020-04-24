Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Los Angeles Chargers select Justin Herbert with the sixth pick in the NFL Draft

Joshua Brisco

With the sixth pick in the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select quarterback Justin Herbert out of Oregon.

This brings a new young quarterback into the AFC West, clearly highlighted by Patrick Mahomes, with another young prospect in Denver's Drew Lock.

Need a crash course on Justin Herbert? Here's Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin:

Justin Herbert showcased a big arm at the University of Oregon, where he played for four years. The Eugene, Oregon, native comes from a family of Ducks. His grandfather, Rick Schwab, was a wide receiver for the Ducks in the 1960s. Herbert and his family attended many Oregon games at Autzen Stadium growing up. Herbert threw for a career-high 3,471 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in his senior season. Herbert ran a 4.68 40-yard dash at the combine and garnered comparisons to Carson Wentz from NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.

So the Chargers have their QB of the future, but was it the right pick? Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote breaks it down:

With an already-talented defense, the Los Angeles Chargers' biggest question mark is the quarterback position. While Tyrod Taylor has the potential to be a solid stopgap option for the next year or two, the idea of drafting a player of Justin Herbert's potential proved to be too enticing. With that said, Herbert's numbers at Oregon didn't reflect the tape. His inconsistency and Jekyll/Hyde nature make him a super high-risk play in year one. Even if offensive coordinator Shane Steichen works with Herbert for a year while he fine-tunes his game, there's a high chance the pick's value is never met in relation to the draft slot.

The takeaway:

Could Herbert work out for LA? Maybe. But, from the perspective of the Kansas City Chiefs, this is good news, at least opposed to the alternative. The Chargers weren't able to select a more explosive quarterback one spot sooner.

Though the Chargers at least have the man they believe will be able to compete with the Chiefs for years to come, Tua Tagovailoa would have been a more explosive pick, and they missed out on Tua by one spot. I give the Chargers absolute credit for taking a quarterback early in the first round. That's the easiest path to a Super Bowl, and they have a very talented roster for Herbert to step into. But, to be frank, I'm glad they couldn't get Tua at No. 6 overall.

For more NFL Draft coverage, join our NFL Draft Live Blog.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Draft Updates

The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

by

SI Draft Tracker

Denver Broncos select Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy in the 2020 NFL Draft

With the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama.

Joshua Brisco

Las Vegas Raiders select Henry Ruggs with the 12th overall pick

In one of the biggest surprises in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected WR Henry Ruggs with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

Las Vegas Raiders select Ohio State CB Damon Arnette with 19th overall pick

In another first-round surprise, the Las Vegas Raiders select Ohio State CB Damon Arnette with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

The Final Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here, and so is the final mock draft for the Kansas City Chiefs. Where does KC go throughout all five rounds? Find out here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com.

Jordan Foote

by

RayShank

Tackle in the first round? A case for long-term building for the Kansas City Chiefs

Why a recent Brett Veach quote might suggest the Chiefs are leaning towards a different draft strategy than many draft experts think.

ConnerChristopherson

Report: Kansas City Chiefs and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif agree to restructured deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have freed up cap space ahead of the draft by restructuring offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's contract. LDT will remain a Chief in 2020.

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense could benefit from drafting a top-shelf running back

As the draft is one day away, the Kansas City Chiefs could be adding another powerful weapon to their offense at the end of the first round.

Mark Van Sickle

by

Paulv_dj

Unlike some NFL General Managers, Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach isn't tearing apart his house

The virtual NFL draft has brought some unforeseen circumstances, and some general managers are making the best of it, while others are letting it get the best of them.

Tucker D. Franklin

Why the Kansas City Chiefs shouldn't waste a draft pick on a running back

As the draft nears, more mock drafts have the Kansas City Chiefs taking a running back with the 32nd overall pick. Sam Hayes explains why taking a running back is a poor strategy.

Sam Hays