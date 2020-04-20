NFL Draft: Five trade-back candidates for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off arguably the biggest and most successful season in franchise history. Because of that, their draft capital for 2020 isn’t quite as plentiful as it normally would be. As things currently stand, general manager Brett Veach has just five picks to work with. The team hasn’t made a first-round choice since 2017, when it drafted Patrick Mahomes.

This year seems like it could be the first time Veach holds onto his first-rounder as general manager. With that said, it’s still entirely possible that he lives up to his reputation as one of the more aggressive executives in the league and makes a trade. Should the Chiefs move down from pick No. 32, who are some players that would make sense if an additional second- and/or third-round pick is involved?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB, LSU)

Edwards-Helaire is a jack-of-all-trades back with size and top-shelf athleticism concerns. Because he had such a poor showing at this year’s combine, he should be a second-round pick. His contact balance control, agility and receiving ability would all translate extremely well into Andy Reid’s offense. The idea of drafting a running back early hasn’t been well-received in many Chiefs circles as of late (myself included), but Edwards-Helaire would be a solid pick nonetheless.

Damon Arnette (CB, Ohio State)

Arnette is an NFL-ready cornerback with a limited ceiling, but a relatively high floor. He’s a high-IQ player that understands route stems and can make up for average athleticism with solid technique. He plays hard and is aggressive by nature, something Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo treasures. He’s capable of playing on the boundary, but is also comfortable with being kicked inside to the slot. Arnette could become a reliable starting cornerback in the NFL one day.

Hakeem Adeniji (OL, Kansas)

In this scenario, a local kid remains in a familiar place. Adeniji is a smart lineman with tons of reps at tackle. With that said, he could move to guard and handle the transition quite well. He moves well and although his ceiling may not be all too high, he’s a solid player. That versatility fits the Chiefs’ mold as of late and with Cam Erving recently departing via free agency, a new-and-improved version of him could help a ton. Look for him to be a mid-to-late day two selection.

Julian Okwara (DL, Notre Dame)

Okwara was limited to just nine games this past season, recording five sacks in the process. This came after an eight-sack 2018 campaign in which he built the majority of his draft stock. He struggles in run defense and desperately needs to diversify his pass-rush toolbox, but his ability to get after the quarterback is already impressive and should only improve with time. Okwara is a flawed prospect but could become just as good — if not better — than his brother Romeo, who currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

Jordyn Brooks (LB, Texas Tech)

Brooks is a former teammate of Patrick Mahomes, as the two shared the 2016 season together at Texas Tech. The 6’0”, 240-pound linebacker is a good athlete with tremendous burst that shows up on the field — for better or worse. He’s susceptible to making incorrect reads and overcommitting on engagements with blocks and ball carriers. TTU didn’t utilize him a ton in coverage. He spent a lot of time either rushing to the line of scrimmage or keeping an eye on the quarterback. He has potential, but would likely need a year to sit and learn the nuances of the NFL game as a three-down ‘backer.

Draft ranges for this season are all over the place due to a lack of in-person testing and evaluation. Veach is prepared, though. The aforementioned five players all seem to be trending towards being day-two picks. In the event the Chiefs don’t like what they see at 32 and want more eggs to put into their draft basket, any of them would make great additions to the team.