Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

NFL Draft: Five trade-back candidates for the Kansas City Chiefs

Jordan Foote

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off arguably the biggest and most successful season in franchise history. Because of that, their draft capital for 2020 isn’t quite as plentiful as it normally would be. As things currently stand, general manager Brett Veach has just five picks to work with. The team hasn’t made a first-round choice since 2017, when it drafted Patrick Mahomes.

This year seems like it could be the first time Veach holds onto his first-rounder as general manager. With that said, it’s still entirely possible that he lives up to his reputation as one of the more aggressive executives in the league and makes a trade. Should the Chiefs move down from pick No. 32, who are some players that would make sense if an additional second- and/or third-round pick is involved?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB, LSU)

Edwards-Helaire is a jack-of-all-trades back with size and top-shelf athleticism concerns. Because he had such a poor showing at this year’s combine, he should be a second-round pick. His contact balance control, agility and receiving ability would all translate extremely well into Andy Reid’s offense. The idea of drafting a running back early hasn’t been well-received in many Chiefs circles as of late (myself included), but Edwards-Helaire would be a solid pick nonetheless.

Damon Arnette (CB, Ohio State)

Arnette is an NFL-ready cornerback with a limited ceiling, but a relatively high floor. He’s a high-IQ player that understands route stems and can make up for average athleticism with solid technique. He plays hard and is aggressive by nature, something Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo treasures. He’s capable of playing on the boundary, but is also comfortable with being kicked inside to the slot. Arnette could become a reliable starting cornerback in the NFL one day.

Hakeem Adeniji (OL, Kansas)

In this scenario, a local kid remains in a familiar place. Adeniji is a smart lineman with tons of reps at tackle. With that said, he could move to guard and handle the transition quite well. He moves well and although his ceiling may not be all too high, he’s a solid player. That versatility fits the Chiefs’ mold as of late and with Cam Erving recently departing via free agency, a new-and-improved version of him could help a ton. Look for him to be a mid-to-late day two selection.

Julian Okwara (DL, Notre Dame)

Okwara was limited to just nine games this past season, recording five sacks in the process. This came after an eight-sack 2018 campaign in which he built the majority of his draft stock. He struggles in run defense and desperately needs to diversify his pass-rush toolbox, but his ability to get after the quarterback is already impressive and should only improve with time. Okwara is a flawed prospect but could become just as good — if not better — than his brother Romeo, who currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

Jordyn Brooks (LB, Texas Tech)

Brooks is a former teammate of Patrick Mahomes, as the two shared the 2016 season together at Texas Tech. The 6’0”, 240-pound linebacker is a good athlete with tremendous burst that shows up on the field — for better or worse. He’s susceptible to making incorrect reads and overcommitting on engagements with blocks and ball carriers. TTU didn’t utilize him a ton in coverage. He spent a lot of time either rushing to the line of scrimmage or keeping an eye on the quarterback. He has potential, but would likely need a year to sit and learn the nuances of the NFL game as a three-down ‘backer.

Draft ranges for this season are all over the place due to a lack of in-person testing and evaluation. Veach is prepared, though. The aforementioned five players all seem to be trending towards being day-two picks. In the event the Chiefs don’t like what they see at 32 and want more eggs to put into their draft basket, any of them would make great additions to the team.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What J.K. Dobbins could bring to the Kansas City Chiefs' offense

Though Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins may not have the ceiling of some of the NFL Draft's high-octane RBs, he could find a home in the Chiefs' offense.

Jordan Foote

Chiefs GM Brett Veach finally has a first-round pick (for now)

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach hasn't made a first-round pick in the NFL Draft in his two years as Chiefs GM. Now, sitting at No. 32 overall, could he move back again?

Joe Andrews

Chiefs GM Brett Veach previews the deepest positions of the 2020 NFL Draft

Depth has been the name of the game this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach. Now, the Chiefs can draft it at a variety of positions.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Mock Draft: Filling needs with an eye to the future

If the Kansas City Chiefs don't move out of the 32nd overall pick, they could take a potential star offensive playmaker and still fill all of their most pressing needs.

Mark Van Sickle

by

RayShank

Patrick Mahomes surpasses Tom Brady (in jersey sales)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now the top-selling player in the NFL, ending an 18-year run by then-Patriots, now-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

Tucker D. Franklin

Jonathan Taylor could be a workhorse RB for the Kansas City Chiefs

Though debate remains on the value of a first-round running back selection, Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor would be a workhorse back in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense.

Jordan Foote

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit for Andy Reid's offense

If the Kansas City Chiefs want to add a running back through the NFL Draft, it should be LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He'd be a perfect fit for Andy Reid's offense.

Jordan Foote

The Chiefs and GM Brett Veach are prepared for the virtual NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than a week away, the NFL has taken precautions to secure the virtual process and make sure the event runs as smoothly as possible.

Tucker Franklin

Podcast: Bashaud Breeland is back, and so is a bad memory

In this edition of It's Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, the guys talk about Bashaud Breeland's return to the Kansas City Chiefs and what it was like to see Patrick Mahomes limp off the field in Denver.

Taylor Witt

GM Brett Veach says time is on the Chiefs' side in contract discussions

When talking about the future contract extensions for Patrick Mahomes and potentially Chris Jones, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach says Kansas City has plenty of time to work it out.

Tucker Franklin