Chiefs DT Chris Jones Will Play Against Titans in AFC Title Game

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will play in Sunday's AFC Championship against the Tennessee Titans despite limited work in practice this week due to a calf injury. 

Clark suffered the calf injury in practice on Jan. 9, and the issue kept him out of last week's playoff win against Houston. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but did workout in a limited role on Friday. The club listed him as questionable to play on Friday and he expects to play a limited rotational role against the Titans.

The return of Jones provides the Chiefs with a game wrecker on the interior of the defensive line. Jones tallied a season-high eight combined tackles along with two sacks against Tennessee in his team's 35-32 loss to the Titans in Week 10.

Quarterback Matt Moore, who missed practice this week due to illness, will not play. That leaves Chad Henne backing up Patrick Mahomes. This is the first time Henne has been active this season.

Running back LeSean McCoy also missed practice with an illness this week and will not play. The Chiefs will go with starter Damien Williams in the backfield along with rookie Darwin Thompson and fullback Anthony Sherman. 

Also inactive for the Chiefs this week are linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Morris Claiborne and offensive linemen Andrew Wylie, Jackson Barton and Ryan Hunter.

The Titans will have the services of wide receiver Adam Humphries, who missed the last several week with a high-ankle sprain, will play for the Titans. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin (shoulder), cornerback Adoree' Jackson, linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (foot) were also listed questionable on Friday but will play.

Inactive for the Titans are offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, linebacker Reggie Gilbert, defensive linemen Joey Ivie and Isaiah Mack and wide receivers Rashard Davis, Darius Jennings and Cody Hollister.

