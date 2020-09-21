Harrison Butker Discusses Game-Winning Field Goal

When Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker trotted from the sideline on the new turf at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the game-winning field goal in overtime, he didn't know he was going to get three shots at it.

Butker said in his postgame press conference he wasn't happy with the delay for his game-winning boot but was thankful he had two practice shots.

"I think I just got a little bit angrier every kick," Butker said. "The first one I thought they called timeout and then I realized it was a false start but going into the second one they called a timeout so in my head that's two timeouts. And then I think I even looked at the Chargers sideline because I was like, 'c'mon man, I'm trying to finish this game and get back to Kansas City.'"

Butker had one extra-point attempt blocked in the game but the 25-year-old kicker hit two field goals from 58-yards, tying a franchise record, and one from 30 yards to send the game into overtime.

The Chiefs' kicker said the final kick of his three attempts at the game-winner felt the best and was glad the unit could bounce back after allowing a blocked extra point.

"That third one I felt like was my best kick," Butker said. "I mean, to have two practice kicks before that is only going to help you. I'm just really happy we were able to stay through from the blocked extra point. We have a great field goal unit, [long snapper] James Winchester and [punter] Tommy [Townsend] holding the ball and we were able to put it through. That's just something we do in practice and we were able to transfer it over to the game.