Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Chargers in Week 17

Matt Derrick
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Actors Rob Riggle and Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner record a video for NFL Network before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with team mates after his touchdown during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
