Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Chargers in Week 17

Matt Derrick
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Actors Rob Riggle and Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner record a video for NFL Network before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with team mates after his touchdown during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with team mates after his touchdown during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Rookie S Juan Thornhill Leaves Chiefs Game with Knee Injury

Matt Derrick

Chiefs lose Thornhill and CB Bashaud Breeland on the same drive, who is questionable to return with an illness

Chiefs LG Andrew Wylie, DT Xavier Williams Inactive vs. Chargers

Matt Derrick

Chiefs will play their starters against Los Angeles with No. 2 playoff seed still in play

Forcing Mistakes from Philip Rivers Key for Chiefs Against Los Angeles Chargers

Regan Creswell

Questionable offensive line play and risky decisions by Rivers should lead to a big day by a surging Kanas City defense

S Derwin James Leads Athletic Chargers Defense vs. Chiefs in Season Finale

Regan Creswell

Safety Derwin James leads the Chargers' defense on the back end, but edge rushers Nick Bosa and Melvin Ingram can put pressure on Patrick Mahomes up front

Chiefs-Chargers Keys & Matchups: Kansas City Looks to Extend Dominance over AFC West Opponents

Regan Creswell

The Chiefs look to keep their winning streak alive heading into the playoffs as they battle AFC West rival Chargers in final regular season game of the year.

Chiefs Heading Into Season Finale vs. Chargers with Healthy Lineup

Matt Derrick

CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) won't play in Week 17, but the club could see the return of LG Andrew Wylie (ankle) and DT Xavier Williams (ankle)

Chiefs DT Xavier Williams Primed for Return to Action vs. Chargers

Matt Derrick

Williams missed 10 games with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 5 loss against Indianapolis

Chiefs DE Terrell Suggs Solid in Kansas City Debut

Matt Derrick

Suggs finds himself fitting in quickly with Chiefs defense, which looks to benefit from his leadership, postseason experience.

Chiefs Defense Shuts Down Bears in 26-3 Victory

Matt Derrick

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes a couple of offensive milestones, but the Chiefs defense locks down another opponent extending club's winning streak to five games.

Mack, Bears' Defense Tries Their Hand At Stopping Kansas City's Offense

Regan Creswell

Khalil Mack leads the strong Bears' defense in their toughest task to date, stopping a Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid led offense.