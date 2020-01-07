Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Chiefs Place S Juan Thornhill on Injured Reserve, Promote OL Ryan Hunter from Practice Squad

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs as expected played safety Juan Thornhill on injured reserve Tuesday with a torn ACL, ending the rookie's solid rookie season before the team embarks on its playoff run.

The Chiefs filled Thornhill's roster spot by signing offensive lineman Ryan Hunter from the team's practice squad.

Thornhill started all 16 games for the Chiefs, finishing third on the team among defensive players with 1,059 snaps played. He tallied 57 total tackles while his three interceptions rank second on the team behind Tyrann Matheiu. Pro Football Focus credited Thornhill with yielding a passer rating of just 69.9 on throws in his direction, with a 56 percent completion rate.

He suffered the injury on a blitz during the second quarter against the Chargers in Week 17. His left leg appeared to slip as he changed direction. Chiefs Andy Reid last week hoped for a successful recovery for the 24-year-old safety.

“He's had a heck of a year,” Reid. “He's a good football player, has a great future ahead of him. This will slow him down a little bit, but he'll be back and ready to go.”

Hunter signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as a rookie free agent from Bowling Green. He spent all of last season on the club's practice squad. A tackle in college, Hunter played all five offensive line positions for the Chiefs in training camp, but primarily works in the interior at guard and center. 

He played three games for the Chiefs earlier this season, including playing 13 snaps at left guard in place an injured Andrew Wylie in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Healthy, Rested Chiefs Return to Prep for Houston in Divisional Playoff Matchup

Matt Derrick

Coach Andy Reid expects everyone to practice this week as the Chiefs get ready to host the Texans with a bid in the AFC title game on the line

Andy Reid Believes Overtime Rules Will Get Another Look in Offseason

Matt Derrick

After the Vikings eliminated the Saints without Drew Brees possessing the ball in overtime, Andy Reid thinks KC's overtime proposal will get second look

Ron Parker Announces Retirement, Thanks Chiefs for "Believing in Me"

Matt Derrick

Parker spent six seasons for the Chiefs, playing a key role in the Kansas City secondary alongside Eric Berry for three division championship teams

Chiefs, Texans Rematch Set for Division Round at Arrowhead

Matt Derrick

The Texans escaped Arrowhead Stadium 31-24 in Week 6, but the Chiefs own the recent advantage in the rivalry between the two clubs

Tyrann Mathieu Leads Four Chiefs Among AP All-Pro Team Selections

Matt Derrick

Mathieu earned spots on both the first- and second-team defenses while Travis Kelce, Mitchell Schwartz and Mecole Hardman also earned second-team honors

Tyrann Mathieu Captures AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December

Matt Derrick

Chiefs finished December undefeated while allowing just 10.4 points per game on defense led by Mathieu

Chiefs Start Divisional Playoff Prep in Earnest Thursday

Matt Derrick

Chiefs will practice Thursday and Friday followed by an off day for Saturday's Wild Card games, but preparations heat up once Chiefs know their Divisional Round opponent

Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Interviewing for Giants, Panthers Head Coaching Jobs

Matt Derrick

Bieniemy expects to be a hot commodity on the head coach interview circuit with Chiefs in playoffs for fourth-straight season and No. 2 seed in the AFC

Chiefs Hosting AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Jan. 12

Matt Derrick

Kansas City will host the top-seed emerging from next weekend's Wild Card game for a chance to advance to the AFC Championship game.

Notebook: “Hail to the Dolphins,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says

Matt Derrick

Chiefs coaches and players grateful for Miami win; Tyreek Hill outraces Damien Williams and teases Patrick Mahomes for underthrowing him