WATCH: Head Coach Andy Reid Before Tuesday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke from the red carpet at the formal premiere of The Kingdom at the Kauffman Center.
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“All right, so the guys that won't practice today are (Jack) Cochrane, Omarr (Norman-Lott) and Jalen Royals, but Cochrane and Omarr are doing a good job. They're all doing a good job, but they're probably a little closer than Jalen is.
“It’s always a tough day. As we go forward through today, we haven't officially done anything, so I can't answer any questions on who's here and who's not. But (Brett) Veach will get you all that going forward, so if you can hold off on those, on the questions of who's making it, who's not making it. Other than that, we look forward to the challenge coming up here to play the Chargers. We know they're a good football team. It’ll be a little different setting, being in Brazil, but we look forward to heading south, there to Brazil.”
On how the team holds practice on the day of final roster reductions:
“Yeah, you'll see it out there, part of it, at least. So, we go about it how we go about it. How's that for an answer? We'll have a good one today.”
On what he saw on film of the first-team offensive line against the Bears:
“Yeah, I thought they did a good job, against what I think is a pretty solid defensive line, defensive front. I thought they held their own. They blitzed a little bit, so it gave you an idea versus a blitz. They were able to handle that pretty good and going in the right direction of the run game. But I thought, overall, I thought they did a pretty nice job after looking at it.”
On left guard Kingsley Suamataia:
“Yeah, I just think the more he's able to play next to Josh (Simmons), I think is important. There's got to be communication there. And so, Josh is new. Kingsley knows all the stuff it’s just making sure that his partner, his sidekick’s got it, and then Creed (Humphrey) inside, working with Creed. And Creed making his calls.
“So, you're kind of in the middle of those three when you're sitting in that spot. That spot, you gotta be able to listen a little bit and at the same time be able to make your own calls. But I thought he did good. I think the more reps he gets in there, the better.”
On bring back DT Derrick Nnadi:
“I think just a good inside player, and we can't really have enough of those guys. He's knows the system, so getting back in there I think is a positive. And Brett (Veach), we're always a little heavy on O-line and D-line, normally, just to make sure we've got those areas filled.”
On what makes the Kansas City front office unique compared to other NFL teams:
“Well, I think Brett (Veach), he's the best in the business. I think you ask around the league and you probably get a lot of, ‘Yes, he's really good at what he does.’ And I think the best thing he does, he communicates with everybody. Not only does he have a good eye for talent, but then he talks to the coaches. He utilizes his staff and trusts them, and you end up with a product there. He has to make that final decision, but still he's using people making sure he covers all the bases that way.”
