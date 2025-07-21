Chiefs Open Training Camp, Coach Reid Addresses Battle at LT
The Kansas City Chiefs were going to have a competition on day one of training camp between veteran Jaylon Moore and rookie first-round draft choice Josh Simmons from Ohio State. The winner would emerge as the starting left tackle.
The matchup between Moore and Simmons was going to be one of the highlights of the 2025 training camp.
However, at a press conference on Sunday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid dropped a nugget of information that put that plan on the shelf for the start of training camp at least.
Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor is one of three Chiefs who were placed on the physically unable to perform list. He can be activated at any time, but he will start training camp on the shelf.
“Jawaan is out for the beginning of it, so we’ll just flip those two guys, and they’ll work in there,” said Reid. “We’ll go from there. So yeah, but Andy [Heck] rotates all those guys anyway.”
Reid said Taylor's stint on the PUP list would not be that long. He further added that once Taylor comes back, there will be a more traditional competition for the starting left tackle position. Reid then told the media assembled what he and Coach Heck are looking for in determining who plays the first snap of the regular season.
“You’re going to look for the best guy, to start with, that can fill in that spot and that we can have a little consistency there,” he said. “We didn’t have that last year, and so let’s work at it and see what we come up with. We’ve got some good candidates for it, and we’ll just see where it goes.”
Simmons is coming off of a torn patellar tendon he sustained in October while playing for the Buckeyes. He was able to participate in part of the organized team activities. After minicamp, Reid informed everyone Simmons was good to go for training camp.
“He stayed up here this whole break,” said Reid of Simmons. “He’s been here, working his tail off... in the way he finished Phase 3. But it looks like he’s ready to go, and we’ll keep an eye on him and see where he’s at. But his condition — he was good when he was out there — and he seems to be a worker, so we’ll just have to see. He’s never been through one of these, so we gotta see how it goes.”
When asked when he would name a starter, Reid said he hoped to know who it will be by the time the team breaks camp in St. Joseph, which is mid-August.
“I think by the time you get out of this thing, you’d like to have an idea who that is, right? You want to have a feel on it. So we evaluate these guys — every player — for whether it’s a light practice or a hard practice, they’re evaluated and graded and so on. So, we’ll see how it all sorts out.”
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.