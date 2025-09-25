Mahomes Details Key Factor in Ability to Connect Deep Downfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes didn’t hesitate, asked how much he trusts his offensive line to give him time to connect on deep balls.
“One hundred percent,” the quarterback said Wednesday, reflecting on the Chiefs’ 22-9 win over the Giants. “I mean, I think that that's been huge. This last defensive line that we played had all type of first-rounders, all type of talent. And I love the offensive line. Did a great job of giving me time to throw the ball down the field, and set my feet.
“You can tell I’m a little bit more calm because I understand that these guys can protect and they can give me time to make these throws.”
Officially two sacks, but...
Officially, Kansas City allowed only two sacks on Sunday night. But each of those plays came when Mahomes threw backward passes. One of those first-rounders, Brian Burns, got credit for a sack when he bull-rushed Josh Simmons, pinballed Isiah Pacheco into the backfield, and forced Mahomes to throw a pass deeper than he wanted.
By rule the play was a fumble – and a sack – but Mahomes saved the day by beating Bobby Okereke to the loose ball. The other sack was credited to the team, not an individual, on the first backward pass, which unfolded in similar fashion.
“It was the release on it,” Andy Reid said Wednesday, referring to the cause of the awkward sacks. “Yeah, we weren't trying to, not once or twice, so we don't want that. But he was trying to chip on the tackle and got caught up in there, and it bumped him out too wide. So, we'll fix that.”
Solid protection compared to 2024
What they don’t need to fix is their protection. Take away those two sacks and the Chiefs have allowed only four traditional takedowns all season. Keep in mind, this is a team that gave up 36 during the 2024 regular season and six in the Super Bowl – both the most in a season and game, respectively, in the career of Mahomes.
And when the Chiefs on Sunday failed to pick up Abdul Carter’s blitz, Pacheco stepped up to blast the rookie and give Mahomes time to complete the critical deep ball to Tyquan Thornton in the fourth quarter.
Mahomes sees nothing but progress as the Chiefs give him more time to hit those deep balls, as the team moves forward.
“And I'll continue to get better and better at that and try to make some of these throws more accurate down the field,” he said. “And instead of hitting one to two a game, making that three to four, and then five to six. … And so, I'm just excited for where this offense is going. I know it hasn't been the perfect product that we've put out there so far, but there's a lot of good, too.”
