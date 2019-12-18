Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Andy Reid: Didn't Have to “Put the Hammer Down” Luring Terrell Suggs to Chiefs

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After the Arizona Cardinals placed veteran edge rusher Terrell Suggs on waivers, reports surfaced the 37-year-old would “strongly consider” retiring unless reunited with the Baltimore Ravens.

But that tune changed after the Chiefs successfully claimed the seven-time Pro Bowler and he spoked with head coach Andy Reid.

“It's hard to turn down the reigning MVP and a playoff team,” Suggs said in the Chiefs' locker room Wednesday. “Just the exciting things that they're doing, this atmosphere, it's kind of hard to turn down. I was really uncertain about my future last week, but I talked to coach and it was a brief conversation and I was like, OK let's see it.”

Reid describes Suggs as “a thorough guy” who wanted to know more about the club and it's atmosphere. 

“But did I have to put the hammer down on him or anything?” Reid said. “No, I didn't have to do that. He had some questions, which guys do that have been around. I think he liked what he heard and he was fired up. It wasn't a recruiting-type situation.”

Suggs said he hopes to play immediately and believes he can “contribute right off the bat.”

“This is a team that was a penalty away from the Super Bowl last year,” Suggs said. “You're not really missing much, but hopefully I can add that extra addition that we can potentially do something special.”

After 16 seasons in Baltimore with the Ravens, Suggs departed in March for a free agent deal with the Cardinals. It didn't work out how he hoped, so he had reservations about moving into another unfamiliar situation.

“I asked coach, I just learned the hard way that a player like me doesn't just fit in anywhere,” Suggs said. “Coach Reid said, 'Trust me, you'll fit in here.' I took him at his word, and it's been pretty exciting, been pretty fun since I got here.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs Claim Terrell Suggs Off Waivers, Place Alex Okafor on Injured Reserve

Matt Derrick

Suggs reportedly indicated he planned to retire unless claimed by Ravens, but Chiefs taking a chance 37-year-old veteran will play for contender

Six Chiefs Earn Spots on AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Matt Derrick

TE Travis Kelce earns fifth-straight Pro Bowl nod among four Chiefs named starters to the AFC roster

Snap Counts: Chiefs Defense Schemes Building Around Tyrann Mathieu's Versatility

Matt Derrick

Chiefs' defensive lineup evolving as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finds new ways to get the most from his star safety

Chiefs DE Alex Okafor Leaves with Chest Injury vs. Broncos

Matt Derrick

Okafor injured picking up a sack against Denver quarterback Drew Lock

Chiefs' Speed Creates Matchup Problems vs. Broncos' Defense

Regan Creswell

Kansas City can exploit the Broncos' ailing defense by using their speed to win matchups.

Frank Clark Feeling on the Upswing After Battling Stomach Illness

Matt Derrick

Clark has 17 tackles, including five for a loss, with three sacks in his last five games despite dealing with a stomach virus

Chiefs Plow Through Snow, Broncos in 23-3 Victory

Matt Derrick

Patrick Mahomes throws for 340 yards, two scores, while Travis Kelce eclipses 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth-straight season

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Broncos in Week 15

Matt Derrick

The best photos from the Week 15 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium

Chiefs' Kelce Sets NFL Mark with Fourth Straight 1,000-Yard Season

Matt Derrick

Kelce shared record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end with Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen

Chiefs-Broncos Keys and Matchups: Chiefs Look To Continue Win Streak vs. Surging Broncos

Regan Creswell

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock leads the suddenly hot Broncos against the division leading Chiefs in Arrowhead.