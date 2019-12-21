Chiefs LG Andrew Wylie, CB Morris Claiborne Out Against Chicago on Sunday Night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs left guard Andrew Wylie and cornerback Morris Claiborne won't play Sunday night at Chicago, but the club does appear ready to welcome back running back Damien Williams while also putting recently acquired defensive end Terrell Suggs on the field for his Kansas City debut.

Head coach Andy Reid said Suggs looks in good shape and moved around well in practice the past three days.

"He picks things up fast," Reid said. "Very meticulous on all the note taking in meetings. It’s incredible. He puts it all down there and it’s something to watch, a guy that’s been around that long and how he goes about everything, down to a T. Impressive.”

Williams practiced in full on Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into the game. Williams hasn't see game action since suffering a rib injury in Week 11.

"He practiced and did a good job so we will see how that whole thing goes, Reid said.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman appeared limited on Thursday's injury report with a glute injury. But he returned on Friday as a full participant and should be ready to go Sunday night.

“He practiced and he did good," Reid said. "He’ll be alright. It was a knot in there.”

Chiefs Injury Report

OUT: LG Andrew Wylie and CB Morris Claiborne

DOUBTFUL: None

QUESTIONABLE: None

Did not practice: LG Andrew Wylie (shoulder/ankle/illness)

Limited participation: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder)

Full participation: QB Patrick Mahomes (right hand), WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), RB Damien Williams (rib), WR Mecole Hardman (glute), P Dustin Colquitt (right knee), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Derrick Nnadi (elbow) and CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring)

Bears Injury Report

OUT: WR Taylor Gabriel and OL Bobby Massie

QUESTIONABLE: DB Prince Amukamara and DT Akiem Hicks

Did not participate: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and OL Bobby Massie (ankle)

Limited participation: DB Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and DT Bilal Nichols (knee)

Full Participation: DT Akiem Hicks (elbow)