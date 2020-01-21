Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Chris Jones Surpasses Chiefs' Expectations in Return from Injury

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs weren't certain how much and how effectively Chris Jones could play in Sunday's AFC Championship, but his performance ended up impressing head coach Andy Reid.

“We started him off slow – just on third downs to see how he would do,” Reid said one day after Jones returned to action from a calf injury. “He was feeling better as we went along, so we gave him a little bit more.”

Jones started slowly but finished strong, playing 28 of team's 66 defensive snaps in the team's 35-34 win over Tennessee. He recorded one tackle and an assist, but also wreaked havoc in the Titans passing game, recording four hurries and five total pressures against quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Reid credited defensive line coach and run game coordinator Brendan Daly for managing the workload of Jones during the game. Daly shuffled nine different defensive linemen in and out of the game, with only Frank Clark (55) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (53) playing more than 36 snaps. 

“I thought Brendan Daly did a nice job with managing him throughout it,” Reid said. “Chris did a good job of communicating. As a result, I think he came out feeling pretty good.”

Safety Tyrann Mathieu said after the game he told Jones how much he appreciated him, and not just his effort on Sunday.

“I was more impressed with him and committing himself to us,” Mathieu said. “It all brings me back to him showing up for training camp. He could’ve probably held out the entire camp, but I think that says a lot about him as a person, as a man. When he’s on the field he’s one of the better interior guys in the league.”

The Chiefs have two weeks before meeting the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and Reid presumes Jones should be ready for a larger role barring any setbacks.

“Not that he won't be sore, he hasn't played for a little bit,” Reid said. “All in all, I think he came out healthy.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Super at Last: Chiefs Heading to Super Bowl for First Time in 50 Years

QB Patrick Mahomes and a stingy second-half defense help boost Kansas City to third Super Bowl Appearance first since their only world championship in 1970

Matt Derrick

by

Stormbvringer

Insane Patrick Mahomes Touchdown Run Stakes Chiefs to 21-17 Halftime Lead

Mahomes rumbles and stumbles 27 yards on a scramble for a touchdown putting Chiefs ahead at the half in AFC Championship game

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Bold Moves Pay Dividends for Chiefs GM Brett Veach with Super Bowl Berth

Veach invested both salary cap and draft capital into building KC defense into championship contender

Matt Derrick

Super Bowl Holds Special Meeting for Family of Lamar Hunt

Hunt family celebrating first AFC Championship in a half century, but winning the Super Bowl remains at top of their mind

Matt Derrick

Chiefs' Super Bowl Ambitions Hinge on Derailing Titans RB Derrick Henry

The Kansas City defense must buckle down against a Tennessee offense led by powerful RB Derrick Henry and play-action of QB Ryan Tannehill

Regan Creswell

by

Footballfan55

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Will Play Against Titans in AFC Title Game

Jones expects to play in a limited rotation in his return from a calf injury

Matt Derrick

Three Under the Radar Players to Watch in Chiefs-Titans Title Game

Mecole Hardman could be the Chiefs' breakout star on Sunday after his big game against the Texans last week.

Matt Derrick

Titans Seeking Answers Against Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

The Kansas City offense torched the Titans' defense in Week 10 despite missing several key members and with a quarterback returning from a knee injury

Regan Creswell

Chiefs-Titans Keys & Matchups: Can Chiefs Continue Postseason Revenge Tour?

Chiefs avenged their Week 6 loss to Houston in Divisional Round, now they face Tennessee team that topped them in Week 10

Regan Creswell

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Questionable for AFC Championship Game

Jones practiced in a limited role on Friday; TE Travis Kelce says he's "ready to roll" against the Titans on Sunday

Matt Derrick