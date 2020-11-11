SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Chiefs Place Mecole Hardman on COVID-19/Reserve List

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the COVID-19/Reserve list, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Hardman becomes the fifth player to land on the COVID-19/Reserve list following practice squad defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett, defensive tackle Chris Jones, fullback Anthony Sherman and practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

Hoyett was placed on the list yesterday as offensive tackle Martinas Rankin was activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Also last week, Chiefs VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder tested positive for COVID-19.

It is not known if Hardman has tested positive for COVID-19 or he just came in close contact with someone who was.

Regardless, Hardman will have to test negative for five days to be activated back to the active roster. While Jones was placed on the list last Thursday, he was still able to suit up for last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

In his press conference on Monday, head coach Andy Reid said players will be staying in Kansas City during the bye week, something different than in years past.

"We’ll be staying in town this week for the bye week," Reid said. "The guys have to be tested daily, so there won’t be travel taking place. With that, I’m proud of our guys for where we stand at this point of the season for the bye week."

In other COVID-19-related news, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the Chiefs "have asked the NFL to launch an inquiry with the NFLPA" following an in-person meeting with an NFL Players Association representative, who was allegedly unmasked.

Schefter said in a second tweet, "Concern is this is a violation of NFL-NFLPA protocols and the rep is not subject to same testing as players and personnel and regularly travels among clubs, per source. NFL and team believes this created unnecessary risk of exposure to players and staff."

The NFLPA was made aware of the situation and a union official said they took action. It is not known if these two situations are related.

