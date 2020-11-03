SI.com
Chiefs Reportedly Trade DeAndre Washington to Dolphins for Draft Pick

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs trade running back DeAndre Washington to the Miami Dolphins for "draft pick compensation," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In addition to Washington, the Chiefs will be sending their 2021 seventh-round draft pick for Miami's 2021 sixth-round draft pick. This was first reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. 

The Chiefs signed Washington as a free agent in April to a one-year deal. Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco talked about his production when he was signed with the team.

Washington spent four seasons with the Oakland Raiders after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2019, Washington started three games and has 1,122 career rushing yards and seven touchdowns with the Raiders. 

Washington also caught 36 passes in 2019 and 34 in 2017, with a career total of 88 receptions for 613 yards in his career with Oakland.

Coming from a divisional rival was certainly a unique circumstance but Washington had a tie with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the two played together at Texas Tech. 

Washington didn't make the final roster on initial cuts but was signed to the practice squad at the beginning of the season. 

With the addition of running back Le'Veon Bell, Kansas City might have thought it was unnecessary to roster five running backs. Fullback Anthony Sherman returning soon from the COVID-19 list may also have a factor in the Chiefs wanting to make this move.

This season, Washington has only received 10 offensive snaps with all of them coming in the Chiefs blowout win against the Denver Broncos in Week 7. 

