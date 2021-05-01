Chiefs Select Center Creed Humphrey At No. 63 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 63rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey.

This was the third straight year the Chiefs had the 63rd selection in the draft.

Scouting Report

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote took a look at Humphrey during his 100 players in 100 days series. Here's what Foote had to say about Humphrey.

Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey is a player who does pretty much everything well. At the point of attack from the center position, his wrestling background is evident in his play. He maintains good leverage and explodes from his low base with strength and punch that is oftentimes too much for his assignment to handle. He's fundamentally sound, displaying good footwork, hand placement and balance on tape. Despite athleticism that is far from elite, Humphrey is able to get out and make plays at the second level. He routinely seeks out new assignments after winning his initial one. He is a great leader with a high football IQ, able to make calls at the line of scrimmage and identify what the defense is showing him.

How does Creed Humphry fit with the Chiefs?

Foote looked further into Humprey's fit in Kansas City and explained the selection of Humphry could be great for Kansas City as he is league-ready on Day 1.

Creed Humphrey had a fantastic pro day, silencing everyone (including myself) who said he was an average athlete. He has one of the highest football IQs in this year’s offensive line class, is technically sound and should be capable of starting Week 1 if the Chiefs choose to put him on the field. As both a short- and long-term solution in the middle of the offensive line, this pick gets a glowing review.

Early Takeaways

While it may sound odd to draft an offensive lineman after the Chiefs dedicated most of their offseason improving there, Humphrey is a pick for the future and could return dividends this season. Kansas City only signed Austin Blythe to a cheap one-year contract. Blythe could quickly become a backup as Humprey has shown the ability to be dominant at times. His athletic ability was put into question before his Pro Day, where he put all the doubts to rest. Overall, I can't be upset with the Chiefs investing in the protection around Patrick Mahomes.