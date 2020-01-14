Lamar Jackson, Michael Thomas Win Offensive Player of the Year from 101 Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lamar Jackson didn't lead his Baltimore Ravens into the AFC championship game, but his regular-season performance boosted him to the AFC Offensive Player of the Year award presented by Kansas City Committee of 101.

Jackson set the NFL's single-season rushing record for a quarterback, finishing with 1,206 yards on the ground. He also became the first quarterback in league history top 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas won NFC offensive honors. He set an NFL record of his own in collected 149 catches on the season while leading the league 1,725 receiving yards.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones earned AFC and NFC Defensive Player of the Year honors respectively.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh captured the AFC Coach of the Year prize while Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers won the NFC honor.

The group's Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football goes to Bart Starr, who won Super Bowl MVP twice while leading Green Bay to back-to-back championships in 1966-67.

The 101 Awards will later announce the winners of two awards presented to members of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Mack Lee Hill Award for the club's top rookie and the Derrick Thomas Award for the team's MVP.

The Committee of 101 has presented the 101 Awards honor players and coaches each season since the AFL-NFL merger in 1969. The voting panel consists of 101 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the NFL.

The awards ceremony takes place at a black-tie gala in Kansas City Feb. 29. The event will air later on the NFL Network.