Lamar Jackson, Michael Thomas Win Offensive Player of the Year from 101 Awards

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lamar Jackson didn't lead his Baltimore Ravens into the AFC championship game, but his regular-season performance boosted him to the AFC Offensive Player of the Year award presented by Kansas City Committee of 101. 

Jackson set the NFL's single-season rushing record for a quarterback, finishing with 1,206 yards on the ground. He also became the first quarterback in league history top 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas won NFC offensive honors. He set an NFL record of his own in collected 149 catches on the season while leading the league 1,725 receiving yards.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones earned AFC and NFC Defensive Player of the Year honors respectively.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh captured the AFC Coach of the Year prize while Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers won the NFC honor.

The group's Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football goes to Bart Starr, who won Super Bowl MVP twice while leading Green Bay to back-to-back championships in 1966-67.

The 101 Awards will later announce the winners of two awards presented to members of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Mack Lee Hill Award for the club's top rookie and the Derrick Thomas Award for the team's MVP. 

The Committee of 101 has presented the 101 Awards honor players and coaches each season since the AFL-NFL merger in 1969. The voting panel consists of 101 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the NFL.

The awards ceremony takes place at a black-tie gala in Kansas City Feb. 29. The event will air later on the NFL Network. 

Salty Frank Clark Relishes Chiefs' Win Over Trash-Talking Carlos Hyde, Texans

Clark took offense when he felt Hyde talked trash following Houston's 31-24 win over Chiefs in Week 6 and gained his retribution on Sunday

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Texans in Divisional Playoffs

The best photos from the Divisional Round contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium

Matt Derrick

by

Natha

Juan Thornhill, Mecole Hardman Land on PFWA All-Rookie Team

Hardman joins list of Chiefs' return specialists who have won spots on All-Rookie team in three of the past five seasons

Matt Derrick

Four Chiefs Named to All-AFC Team by Pro Football Writers

Second-team All-Pro S Tyrann Mathieu and Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark snubbed by PFWA

Matt Derrick

“Easy Decision” Holding Chris Jones Out vs. Texans, Andy Reid Says

Reid says Jones is "day-to-day" with a calf injury he suffered in practice on Thursday

Matt Derrick

Chiefs Wary of Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry in AFC Title Game

Henry piled up 377 yards rushing through Tennessee's two playoff victories, and he rushed for 188 yards and two scores against KC in Week 10

Matt Derrick

Chiefs Comeback to Roast Texans, Punch Return Ticket to AFC Title Game

Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game for the second-straight season after they rally from a 24-point deficit for a 53-31 win over the Houston Texans

Matt Derrick

by

dwdkc

Chiefs Shatter Record Books in 51-31 Victory Over Texans

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams all deliver record-setting performances in 24-point playoff rally

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Out vs. Texans

Jones missed practice Friday after tweaking his calf in Thursday's practice, according to head coach Andy Reid

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Deshaun Watson, Texans Offense Squares Off vs. Surging Chiefs Defense

Deshaun Watson and his talented trio of receivers take on a Chiefs defense that found its groove in the second half of the season.

Regan Creswell

by

Footballfan55