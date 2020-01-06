Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Ron Parker Announces Retirement, Thanks Chiefs for "Believing in Me"

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Chiefs safety Ron Parker announced his retirement on Monday, ending an eight-year career spent primarily in Kansas City. 

“I would like to thank the Chiefs and the Hunt family for believing in me and giving me my opportunity to take off,” Parker wrote in a retirement announcement posted on Twitter.

Parker entered the league in 2011 as an undrafted free agent from Newberry, a Division II college in South Carolina, where he earned All-American honors. He signed as a free agent with Seattle, and later spent time with Oakland and Carolina as well as a two more stints with the Seahawks.

Parker was the prize of Kansas City's “second draft” in 2013. The Chiefs held the first waiver priority during the final cut down to 53-man rosters by virtue of their league-worst 2-14 record in 2012. Parker was one of seven players the club claimed that weekend, along with defensive tackle Jaye Howard, linebacker Dezman Moses and cornerback Ron Cooper. 

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday he had “world of respect” for Parker on and off the field.

“He came in as a small college guy and I just thought did a great job,” Reid said. “I told him he would be a great coach. He kind of knew what was going on, he had a great way about him. Good leader, all those things and could run like a son of a gun.”

Parker played in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2013, picking off two passes while adding a sack and a forced fumble in just 92 defensive snaps. The next season he began making the transition to safety, and played a mixed of free safety and slot corner in the Kansas City secondary alongside Eric Berry. 

He spent five seasons with the Chiefs before signing a free-agent deal with Atlanta in 2018. The Falcons released Parker late during the preseason. With a wave of injuries hitting the safety position, the Chiefs and Parker reunited for the 2018 season. He played 15 games, picking off two passes and a sack.

Parker finished his career with 78 starts in 105 games played, with 95 of those games played with Kansas City. He collected 394 total tackles with eight sacks and 11 interceptions.

He thanked Reid for believing him and providing an opportunity in the NFL.

“Can't thank you enough for what an unbelievable career that I had,” Parker wrote about Reid. “Now I look forward to taking that next step in life and continue to be the great person.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs, Texans Rematch Set for Division Round at Arrowhead

Matt Derrick

The Texans escaped Arrowhead Stadium 31-24 in Week 6, but the Chiefs own the recent advantage in the rivalry between the two clubs

Tyrann Mathieu Leads Four Chiefs Among AP All-Pro Team Selections

Matt Derrick

Mathieu earned spots on both the first- and second-team defenses while Travis Kelce, Mitchell Schwartz and Mecole Hardman also earned second-team honors

Tyrann Mathieu Captures AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December

Matt Derrick

Chiefs finished December undefeated while allowing just 10.4 points per game on defense led by Mathieu

Chiefs Start Divisional Playoff Prep in Earnest Thursday

Matt Derrick

Chiefs will practice Thursday and Friday followed by an off day for Saturday's Wild Card games, but preparations heat up once Chiefs know their Divisional Round opponent

Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Interviewing for Giants, Panthers Head Coaching Jobs

Matt Derrick

Bieniemy expects to be a hot commodity on the head coach interview circuit with Chiefs in playoffs for fourth-straight season and No. 2 seed in the AFC

Chiefs Hosting AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Jan. 12

Matt Derrick

Kansas City will host the top-seed emerging from next weekend's Wild Card game for a chance to advance to the AFC Championship game.

Notebook: “Hail to the Dolphins,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says

Matt Derrick

Chiefs coaches and players grateful for Miami win; Tyreek Hill outraces Damien Williams and teases Patrick Mahomes for underthrowing him

Chiefs Nab No. 2 Seed, First-Round Bye with 31-21 Win Over Chargers

Matt Derrick

Miami's stunning 27-24 win over New England allows Chiefs to move past Patriots for No. 2 seed and earn first-round playoff bye

Chiefs S Juan Thornhill Out for Postseason with Torn ACL

Matt Derrick

Thornhill started all 16 games for the Chiefs during the regular season, emerging as a valuable asset on the backend of the secondary

S Derwin James Leads Athletic Chargers Defense vs. Chiefs in Season Finale

Regan Creswell

Safety Derwin James leads the Chargers' defense on the back end, but edge rushers Nick Bosa and Melvin Ingram can put pressure on Patrick Mahomes up front