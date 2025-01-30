Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Kansas City Chiefs Punch Super Bowl Ticket
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl once again and Taylor Swift will be on her way to New Orleans to watch her boyfriend, star tight end Travis Kelce, attempt to go for a three-peat.
Swift has become one of the most talked about names in football. She may not play the game, but her face has been all over the TV screens of NFL fans.
Some like it, some don't, but Swift is here to stay.
Following the Chiefs' big AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Swift spoke out about the team punching their Super Bowl ticket.
To say that she is excited about Kansas City making it to the big game again would be an understatement.
"Oh my god, this is so insane," she said. "This is not a real-life situation. I cannot believe this is really happening."
Should the Chiefs find a way to pull off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, they would become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls. That would be a monstrous achievement for everyone involved.
Kelce has been a massive part of the success that Kansas City has had. He will go down as one of the best tight ends in NFL history and can simply continue adding to his legacy with another championship.
After beating the Bills, Kelce also spoke out in a post-game interview. He badly wants to win a third straight title.
"I'm trying to win a third one, Mom," Kelce said in response to a comment his mom had made. "I'm doing anything I possibly can. I'll run through a wall."
Winning means everything to Kelce. The Chiefs' franchise means everything to him. Also, he has proven that the city means everything to him.
Even though there are many haters throughout the NFL that dislike Kansas City and the dynasty it has created, the Chiefs have continued winning. Despite facing adversity and near losses, they have continually found ways to get the job done.
Hopefully, they have one more win left in them. Just one more win will place them into the history books.
Clearly, Swift and Kelce are ready for the challenge.