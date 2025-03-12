What Losing Tershawn Wharton Means For The Kansas City Chiefs
When teams become perennial Super Bowl contenders, they have had the luxury of young player development while having a roster consistently stacked with high-level talent that has afforded the opportunities for development.
Since 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the epitome of this approach and it has been quite successful over the next few years since their run of three consecutive big-game appearances began.
However, this approach does come with the risk of losing quality role players and depth at the expense of having high-end talent at numerous positions. These players will then leave for greener pastures in hopes of attaining the starting role they had been coveting. In the Chiefs' case, this is taking effect.
After re-signing with Kansas City on a one-year "prove-it" deal, defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton had a career year with 10 starts in 17 games and 6.5 sacks. This earned him a chance at hitting free agency with a chance to be a full-time starter and will get it with the Carolina Panthers, signing a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million guaranteed at signing while making $15 million a year.
It's a big deal for Wharton, who became a key piece of the Chiefs defense in their runner-up finish in Super Bowl LIX. A former undrafted free agent from Missouri S&T in 2020, Wharton developed into a disruptive player at the 3/4i technique in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
The Chiefs are losing a player that became a dynamic pass rusher and run defender in the trenches, using variety when attacking the quarterback and using his power at the point of attack to discard blocks and get into the backfield. He's a high-motor and effort defensive lineman who will work to create penetration in the run game.
Wharton knows how to work laterally in the run game and he uses his length to stack, peek, and shed blocks at will. This is a player that the Chiefs will miss in the defensive trenches.
The Panthers are getting a disruptive player in the trenches alongside their franchise defensive tackle Derrick Brown as they look to improve a run defense that gave up over 170 yards per game last season. Wharton now gets his opportunity to showcases his skill set that has been patiently developed for the last five seasons.
Kansas City will now look to free agency and the NFL Draft to make up for the gaps left behind by some of their key free agents, including Wharton.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.