3 Immediate Observations After NFL’s Ruling on Chiefs’ Rice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There were no victory laps in Kansas City Friday when the NFL finalized its investigation with regard to Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

“There was insufficient evidence to support a finding that he violated the personal conduct policy,” chief spokesman Brian McCarthy told OnSI Friday.

NFL concluded today that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice “has not engaged in conduct that violates the personal conduct policy” and the investigation into accusations from his former girlfriend is now closed; there will be no discipline at this time.



Statement from his attorney Sean… pic.twitter.com/fwQKFTEDxd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2026

So, what does the Rice news mean for the Chiefs moving forward as they now look ahead tlo the 2026 NFL Draft with a key answer at WR?

Potentially Rice’s first full season since 2023

He sustained a brutal knee injury while ironically pursuing future teammate Kristian Fulton after a Week 4 interception at SoFi Stadium in 2024. Then, after pleading guilty last July to two third-degree felonies for his role in a 2024 Dallas-area car crash, the NFL suspended Rice for the first six games of the 2025 season.

A second suspension as a repeat offender under the NFL’s policy would’ve been longer, possibly the entire 2026 season. But the league’s ruling on Friday removes that possibility. Rice enters the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Confidence in availability of personnel on roster

Now, Brett Veach can focus on the draft with confidence in the availability of players on his existing roster. Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy and new wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea know they’ll have Rice this season and can move forward with their offseason installations.

Rice, who marks his 26th birthday the day before the April 23 draft, entered the league in 2023 as the Chiefs’ second-round selection (55th overall).

Kansas City owns nine picks in this month's draft, including two in the first round on Night 1.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs can install with league’s most efficient wideout

Last season, in between the six-game suspension and when he landed on season-ending injured reserve with a concussion, Rice was a dependable and explosive target for Patrick Mahomes. Despite playing just eight games, Rice was second on the team with 53 catches and third with 571 receiving yards. His five touchdown receptions tied Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown for the Chiefs’ lead.

But what Rice did after getting the ball in his hands made him most effective. He averaged 8.0 yards after the catch per reception, first among NFL wide receivers with at least 50 catches. Rice also finished fifth behind Bijan Robinson (10.8), Ashton Jeanty (8.4), De’Von Achane (8.3) and Jahmyr Gibbs (8.2) – four running backs -- in that category.