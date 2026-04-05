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Arrowhead Report

3 Immediate Observations After NFL’s Ruling on Chiefs’ Rice

What decision means for Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.
Zak Gilbert|
Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

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Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There were no victory laps in Kansas City Friday when the NFL finalized its investigation with regard to Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

“There was insufficient evidence to support a finding that he violated the personal conduct policy,” chief spokesman Brian McCarthy told OnSI Friday.

So, what does the Rice news mean for the Chiefs moving forward as they now look ahead tlo the 2026 NFL Draft with a key answer at WR?

Potentially Rice’s first full season since 2023

He sustained a brutal knee injury while ironically pursuing future teammate Kristian Fulton after a Week 4 interception at SoFi Stadium in 2024. Then, after pleading guilty last July to two third-degree felonies for his role in a 2024 Dallas-area car crash, the NFL suspended Rice for the first six games of the 2025 season.

A second suspension as a repeat offender under the NFL’s policy would’ve been longer, possibly the entire 2026 season. But the league’s ruling on Friday removes that possibility. Rice enters the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

ric
Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Confidence in availability of personnel on roster

Now, Brett Veach can focus on the draft with confidence in the availability of players on his existing roster. Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy and new wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea know they’ll have Rice this season and can move forward with their offseason installations.

Rice, who marks his 26th birthday the day before the April 23 draft, entered the league in 2023 as the Chiefs’ second-round selection (55th overall).

Kansas City owns nine picks in this month's draft, including two in the first round on Night 1.

worthy, ric
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs can install with league’s most efficient wideout

Last season, in between the six-game suspension and when he landed on season-ending injured reserve with a concussion, Rice was a dependable and explosive target for Patrick Mahomes. Despite playing just eight games, Rice was second on the team with 53 catches and third with 571 receiving yards. His five touchdown receptions tied Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown for the Chiefs’ lead.

But what Rice did after getting the ball in his hands made him most effective. He averaged 8.0 yards after the catch per reception, first among NFL wide receivers with at least 50 catches. Rice also finished fifth behind Bijan Robinson (10.8), Ashton Jeanty (8.4), De’Von Achane (8.3) and Jahmyr Gibbs (8.2) – four running backs -- in that category.

ric
Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs for yards after the catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

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Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI

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