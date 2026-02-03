Comparing Patriots Cornerback to Chiefs’ McDuffie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Patriots’ defense has authored a historic postseason entering Sunday’s Super Bowl, and cornerback Christian Gonzalez has led the way.

In fact, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said last week that Gonzalez going toe-to-toe with Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the matchup he’s most anticipating in the Super Bowl.

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) speaks to media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Gonzalez in three postseason games has 15 tackles (11 solo), one sack, an interception, four passes defensed and a forced fumble. New England, meanwhile, has held opponents to an incredible 8.7 points per game.

New England has faced three offensive coordinators in the playoffs and two of them have been fired after losing to the Patriots – Denver’s Joe Lombardi and the Chargers’ Mark Roman.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

And, according to Next Gen Stats, Gonzalez has allowed only a 39.3 completion percentage when opponent passers target receivers closest to him. That’s the best mark in a single postseason during the NGS era (2018-25), surpassing Trent McDuffie’s performance (46.7 percent) during the 2023 playoffs, with a minimum of 25 targets.

Christian Gonzalez has faced 28 targets this postseason, six more than any other defender, and has allowed just 11 receptions.



His 39.3% completion percentage allowed is the lowest by any player to face 25+ targets in a postseason since at least 2018.#SEAvsNE | #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/cPXXUgNJRM — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 3, 2026

McDuffie in 2023 playoffs

McDuffie was phenomenal that year, helping Kansas City win a second straight Super Bowl (the NFL’s first back-to-back titles since the Patriots in 2003-04). In four games, the young cornerback registered 12 tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage, with a fumble recovery and NFL-leading seven passes defensed.

And according to another source, McDuffie actually performed better during that 2023 postseason than Gonzalez has so far in the Patriots’ run.

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) break up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Differing data

While NGS uses tracking technology, Pro Football Reference in its own data recorded McDuffie’s opponent completion percentage as 34.6 percent (nine completions, 26 targets). The outlet this season has Gonzalez allowing a 40.7 completion percentage (11 completions, 27 targets).

In 2023, New England selected Gonzalez – a 6-1, 205-pound defender out of Oregon – with the 17th selection in the first round. The year before, Kansas City traded up in the first round to take McDuffie, 5-11 and 193 pounds out of Washington, at 21 overall.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) is hit by New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

It’s a fascinating comparison because Gonzalez is entering the same position McDuffie was in a year ago after the Super Bowl, eligible for a lucrative contract extension.

McDuffie and the Chiefs have yet to agree on an extension, leading to speculation that he could be traded. The All-Pro cornerback is set to play 2026 under a fifth-year team option that will boost his salary from $2.6 million in 2024 to $13.6 million.

The problem for Kansas City, however, is that McDuffie’s cap number is also $13.6 million. A contract extension would lower that figure and allow the Chiefs potentially to sign another player in free agency.

