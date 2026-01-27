The Lesson the Chiefs Have To Learn

There's an advantage in taking a step back and analyzing the landscape of a battlefield before entering battle again. The Kansas City Chiefs may have missed the playoffs this season, but that doesn't mean it's all doom and gloom for them.

Optimistically speaking, the Chiefs have an immense opportunity on their hands. The New England Patriots will be representing the AFC in the Super Bowl for the first time since Tom Brady left the team. What can the Chiefs learn from their path to Super Bowl 60?

Elite Defense, Better Offense

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In Drake Maye's path to the Super Bowl, he had to take down multiple amazing defenses. Maye didn't even have to do much to lead his teams to victory. His defenses took care of opposing defenses, and he did his best to survive their own defense.

The Los Angeles Chargers had a top-five defense in every major category, the Houston Texans' defense could've won a Super Bowl if their offense wasn't anemic, and the Denver Broncos shut down their offense entirely. And yet with all of this, they're still the team that will be representing the AFC against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The lesson here for the Chiefs is that offense reigns supreme in the NFL. The Patriots wouldn't be here if it weren't for their defense punching above their pay grade, but it was their offense that was able to overcome obstacle after obstacle to get them where they are now.

Luckily for them, they're taking a step in the right direction by firing Matt Nagy and replacing him with Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy gives them a better chance to revert back to their explosive offenses of yesteryear and puts the control back in their offense's hands.

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

An offense led by Patrick Mahomes shouldn't be middle of the pack. This season, the Chiefs' defense faltered heavily, but if their offense can get back to being explosive, those problems will be offset. It isn't even like the Patriots' offense is breaking the NFL. In the playoffs, they've hit big plays when they need to, and that keeps them ahead.

You can't tell me a healthy Chiefs team wouldn't be able to beat the current iteration of the Patriots. That's a matchup for next season. The Chiefs have to make sure their offense has what it takes to break through elite defenses, because if this year's playoffs have shown the NFL anything, it's that offense is needed to take a team all the way.

