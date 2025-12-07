This Stretch of Sunday’s Game Critical for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In addition to multiple Super Bowl rings, there’s one thing Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo share in common. The Kansas City coordinators care strongly about four drives every game.

The first, the last, and the ones just before and after halftime. Those are the four most important possessions, they both agree. Their quarterback feels the same way. That’s why after last week’s 31-28 loss at Dallas Patrick Mahomes specifically cited those critical middle drives in what most disappointed him.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Just missed opportunities, just like all the losses we’ve had this year,” he said after the game. “Getting the ball two times, kind of midfield in the start of the second half, and then not coming through and getting points at all. That's stuff that you can't do against good football teams, and we did that tonight.”

And it’s something the Chiefs can’t afford to do against the red-hot Texans on cold Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). In Dallas, they stalled at their own 48-yard line just before half, then came out of the locker room and stalled at the Cowboys’ 49-yard line.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) escapes the pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Still a sour taste in his mouth six days after game

Nearly a week later, those Matt Araiza punts in two big moments were still fresh on the quarterback’s mind, part of the first thing Mahomes said.

“I think more than anything,” he said Wednesday, “we just got to execute at a higher level. And we've done a lot of good things, but at the same time, we’ve made a lot of mistakes that we haven't been able to overcome.

“And so, we got to be better in those bigger moments, not make those mistakes, and at the end of the day, go prove it. You got to prove it on game day, and that's something that I believe we can do.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) scrambles for a game-winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most disappointing losses of season

They’ve done it this season, but not consistently. And if they don’t make the playoffs, Mahomes and the Chiefs will look back on three losses – a pair of 31-28 setback in front of primetime audiences, at Jacksonville in Week 5 and last week on Thanksgiving in Dallas, as well as a 22-19 loss at Denver – as the most disappointing.

That’s because those three losses represent the only 2025 games in which the Chiefs have failed to score points on both their last drive of the first half and initial drive after halftime.

Here’s a look at where the Chiefs’ offense ranks on drives that begin each half:

First drive of game: Tied for 17th with 26 points.

First drive of second half: Tied for third with 41 points.

The Chiefs are 4-1 when they score points on the game’s first drive, their only loss coming last week at Dallas. When they don’t score to open the game, they’re 2-5.

