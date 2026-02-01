Chiefs, Spagnuolo Have Enjoyed Success Against New Raiders Coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Klint Kubiak is set to become the next head coach of the Raiders following the Super Bowl next Sunday, according to Adam Schefter.

Now with Kubiak aboard, Kansas City’s division rival has the NFL’s second-most cap space entering free agency, the No. 1 selection in the draft and legit weapons in Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) and safety Chamarri Conner (27) chase during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

But Patrick Mahomes has won nine of his last 10 starts against the Raiders. And Steve Spagnuolo, going head-to-head against Kubiak’s teams over the last four years, has led the Chiefs to a 4-0 mark.

Here’s a look at those last four meetings.

Chiefs 26, Saints 13; Oct. 7, 2024

After Kansas City jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Kubiak, then the Saints’ offensive coordinator, Kubiak dialed up an explosive pass to one of his favorite targets – a 43-yard touchdown from Derek Carr to Rashid Shaheed. And former Chiefs lineman Khalen Saunders picked off Patrick Mahomes.

But Spagnuolo’s unit was suffocating, holding Kubiak to just 220 total yards. Tershawn Wharton got a sack and Bryan Cook picked off Carr. Kansas City was especially stingy on fourth downs, stonewalling the Saints on both occasions.

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chiefs 25, 49ers 22; Feb. 11, 2024

In a thrilling Super Bowl that featured three lead changes and two ties, Mahomes guided the Chiefs on a game-winning touchdown drive to beat Kubiak’s 49ers in overtime, 25-22. Kubiak was Kyle Shanahan’s passing game coordinator that season, and Spagnuolo held the Niners to just 3-for-12 on third downs.

Ironically playing in Kubiak’s future home, Allegiant Stadium, the 49ers curiously chose to take the ball first after winning the overtime coin toss. Thanks to Mahomes’ classic win over Josh Allen and the Bills three years earlier, the league changed overtime rules to ensure both teams got a chance to possess the ball in overtime. George Karlaftis and Jaylen Watson recovered 49ers fumbles.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with wife Brittany Mahomes, daughter Sterling Mahomes and son Patrick Mahomes after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chiefs 27, Broncos 24; Jan. 1, 2023

With Kubiak as Denver’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the Broncos took a 17-13 lead on Albert Okwuegbunam’s 25-yard touchdown reception from Russell Wilson in the third quarter. From that point, Spagnuolo’s unit got a punt, interception and turnover on downs – and Mahomes chipped away at Denver’s defense in a 27-24 comeback victory.

Chiefs 34, Broncos 28; Dec. 11, 2022

Mahomes built a 27-0 lead on the road before halftime, but Kubiak and the Broncos stormed back in the second half. Marlon Mack scored on a 66-yard touchdown reception from Wilson to pull Denver within 27-21 in the third quarter, but Mahomes didn’t let off the gas. L’Jarius Sneed intercepted Brett Rypien with four minutes left and Mahomes milked the clock to secure the win. Denver wound up passing for four touchdowns.

Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47)and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (66) combine for a sack on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

