Raiders, Tom Brady Made Chip Kelly the Highest Paid Coordinator in Return to NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders made a major splash in the coaching world on Sunday afternoon when they hired Chip Kelly as their next offensive coordinator and apparently, they paid up to do so.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Kelly will make $6 million per year in his return to the NFL—a number that makes him the highest-paid coordinator in the league.
"The Raiders told candidates during their search they were making a serious commitment with an infusion of cash from the new owners," wrote Breer in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Here it is—Chip Kelly was lured to Vegas with a deal averaging $6 million per year, per sources."
Said "new owners" include former Patriots quarterback and current FOX broadcaster Tom Brady—whose minority stake in the franchise was officially approved this past October. Brady was reportedly "influential" in the Raiders' decision to fire general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce last month, and also played a prominent role in the search to replace them.
After striking out on Ben Johnson, Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll as their next head coach on Jan. 25. They now pair him with Kelly at OC, who returns to the NFL for the first time since 2016. Ohio State's offense under Kelly scored 35.7 points per game and gained 429.4 yards per game in 2024-25 on their way to a national championship.