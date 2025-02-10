Chris Berman Cut and Served Birthday Cake to Eagles Stars After Super Bowl Victory
Winning the Super Bowl on any day of the year is about as good as it gets but Cooper DeJean and Saquon Barkley's Sunday night triumph was even sweeter as the Philadelphia Eagles secured the Lombardi Trophy on their birthdays. DeJean, who turned 22, enjoyed the biggest moment of his life with a pick-six against Patrick Mahomes. Barkley, though bottled up by Kansas City for most of the night, diverted enough attention away from his teammates to allow them to cook.
Those two, along with quarterback Jalen Hurts, were invited to join ESPN's NFL Primetime from the field as confetti flew and the crew there made sure they brought something to the table. In a scene that can only be explained as an odd dream someone would tell you about, Chris Berman presented and then served a birthday cake to the joyous trio.
The birthday boys happily partook in the desert, having worked up quite an appetite conquering the NFL world. Hurts, with an eye on offseason conditioning already, graciously passed despite Boomer's hard sell.
It was a fantastic television moment. And the clip above doesn't show the somewhat awkward and endearing minutes that proceeded this as Berman wondered who was going to slice the cake up as the Eagles players encouraged him to roll up his sleeves and get after it.