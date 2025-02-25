Chris Jones Appears to Urge Travis Kelce to Return to Chiefs in 2025 for 'Unfinished Business'
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is spending his offseason trying to decide if he wants to continue playing football or if he wants to call it a career.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters at Tuesday's NFL Scouting Combine that Kelce still has "that fire and desire to play," and that he expects him to return in 2025 to play at least the final year of his contract.
Kelce has yet to make an official announcement, but this was great news for Chiefs fans and players alike. Kelce's longtime teammate Chris Jones appeared to express his desire for Kelce to remain in Kansas City on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after Veach's press conference.
"My dawg got to come back we got unfinished business," Jones said.
This "unfinished business" is likely referencing the Chiefs loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. The duo has won three Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs during their careers, but they are always hungry for more rings.
It sounds like the Chiefs organization really hopes Kelce plays at least one more season in the red and gold.