Chris Jones’s Reaction Said It All After Chiefs' Brutal Dropped Pass in Super Bowl
The first half of Super Bowl LIX could not have gone any worse for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In a dominating first half performance that saw the Eagles race out to a 24-0 lead, Kansas City's offense mustered only 23 total yards, turned the ball over twice and saw superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes sacked three times.
But with under a minute remaining in the second quarter, the Chiefs seemed to have a glimmer of hope when wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins broke free down the field near the 50-yard line, where Mahomes fired a pass towards the veteran pass-catcher.
Hopkins somehow dropped the pass, stopping another Kansas City drive in its tracks. Cameras caught the sideline reaction from Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to the drop.
And it said it all.
Whether or not the Chiefs were going to score on that drive, Jones knew that the pass to Hopkins was a chance for the Kansas City offense to make its biggest play of the game thus far.
But it could not capitalize on the opportunity. And Jones's reaction spoke volumes.