Chris Olave's Brother Provides Positive Update After WR Left Game on Backboard
New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave took a hard hit to the head after attempting to catch a pass from Derek Carr early in Week 9's game against the Carolina Panthers. Olave remained down for some time and was eventually put on a backboard and carted off.
Olave was observed with limited movement to his extremities as he left the field, a positive sign. His brother, Josh, gave an update on X (formerly Twitter) after hearing from his brother. He said the Saints receiver is up and active.
Olave's status will surely be one of the main topics head coach Dennis Allen will be asked about after the game. He already missed one game this year due to a concussion. This is the fourth concussion Olave has suffered in his professional career. He's in the midst of his third NFL season.
Watching it unfold on TV, former teammate Michael Thomas had scathing reviews for Derek Carr that he unleashed on social media. Thomas has previously been critical of Carr, suggesting risky pass decisions and placement has put receivers in dangerous situations ripe for injury.