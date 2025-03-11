Chris Olave Hyped Over Reunion of Ohio State Teammates Garrett Wilson, Justin Fields
The New York Jets are putting together an Ohio State reunion.
On Monday, the Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal that should serve as a good first step in the team’s rebuild after moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
The move reunites Fields with wide receiver Garrett Wilson, with whom he played college ball at Ohio State. A third member of that fabled Buckeyes offense, Chris Olave, was thrilled to see his two former teammates back on the same squad, tweeting out three fire emojis to celebrate the deal.
The three players will get to meet each other on the field next year, with the Saints set to host the Jets at some point in the 2025 campaign. Olave has between now and then to figure out which of his former teammates he’ll trade jerseys with.