Chris Simms Destroys 49ers QB Brock Purdy in Rant About His NFL Status
Brock Purdy is starting to feel like the heir apparent to Joe Flacco in the age old internet debate about whether a certain quarterback is "elite." Purdy, who was taken with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has already led the San Francisco 49ers to two conference championship games and a Super Bowl and is in line for a massive new contract.
But how much of the Niners' success can be attributed to Purdy? How much money does he really deserve? Will the 49ers give him $50 million—or even $60 million—a year? Should they?
Chris Simms says no.
“The thing that I think you and I have been saying. We’re going to continue to say… is that the league… nobody looks at Brock Purdy and thinks he’s a top-10 quarterback in football," Simms said to Florio. "Nobody. Yeah with Shanahan as his OC and the 49er All-Star team around him the last few years, yeah he can look pretty damn good. He can look top-10ish. But we just saw last year when the 49er All-Star team fell apart and got injured… 6 and 11? And we’re talking we’re going to pay you over $50 million a year? And that’s what it seems like. So that’s just I think, ya know, yeah the 49ers are in a tough spot in their organization. They do have a quarterback. He is their franchise guy, but I don’t think he’s worth being paid one of the top 10 quarterbacks in football. But they got a guy and they believe in him so I don’t know what to say and I’m not mad at them for that either. It’s a tough situation and I would not want to see them pay over 45 million a year either if I was running the team or had some say in it.”
Simms is not alone in this thinking. In a recent survey of NFL sources by Sports Illustrated, many were complimentary of Purdy, but only one would give him the extension he wants.
The two sides are reportedly working towards a deal, but it's unclear just how close the two sides actually are. Whatever happens, there will be people who disagree and the debate over his eliteness will continue.