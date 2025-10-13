Christian McCaffrey, 49ers React to Fred Warner's 'Heartbreaking' Injury
The 49ers fell to the Buccaneers 30-19 on Sunday, but they suffered an even bigger loss when star middle linebacker Fred Warner went down with a dislocated ankle in the first quarter. Warner's injury will require surgery, and he is set to miss the remainder of the season.
“It's just heartbreaking," running back Christian McCaffrey said after the game. "It’s such a weird game when you have to see somebody like that, and what happened with Bosa earlier in the year and just have to continue to play. It’s heartbreaking. One of the best players I’ve ever played with. One of the best leaders I’ve ever played with."
“It’s big," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Anytime you lose one of your best players, also a huge leader. So obviously it’s a huge blow. Feel bad for Fred right now. He’s in good spirits. He’s got a good foundation."
Offensive tackle Trent Williams said, "It's heartbreaking. Fred is not only one of the best linebackers ever to play the game, he's the heart and soul of this team. ... An injury like that feels like a gut punch."
Warner, a four-time first-team All-Pro is among the top defensive players in the NFL and viewed as one of the best linebackers in the game. Prior to this injury, Warner had only missed one start through the first 133 games of his career. He has not just been durable, but constantly giving his all on nearly every snap for the 49ers. Now, the 49ers will have to try to succeed without him for the rest of the season.
On the other side of the ball in Sunday's loss, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said, "It was in the middle of the game, Fred Warner, I mean that sucks. You never want to see that, so thoughts and prayers for him."
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles added, “It was sickening. I mean you saw it when it happened. He’s one of the best players in the league. A great guy on top of that. You hate to see something like that happen. Hopefully he has a speedy recovery. That kind of breaks your heart no matter what side of the ball you’re on.”