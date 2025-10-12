49ers' Fred Warner Carted Off Field With Injury in First Quarter vs. Bucs
The 49ers' disastrous injury luck continues.
Midway through the first quarter of the 49ers game against the Buccaneers, linebacker Fred Warner went down with an apparent injury after a run from Rachaad White.
After Warner went down, trainers quickly came onto the field, and Warner was carted off in an air cast. He has officially been ruled out of the game with an ankle injury.
Warner has been among the most durable players in the NFL, playing 132 of 133 possible games leading into Sunday's game. He even played with a fractured bone in his ankle for much of last season.
Warner is both a captain for the 49ers and the heart of the defense, relentlessly pursuing the football and bringing down any ball-carrier. While the 49ers have gotten off to a 4-1 start despite Nick Bosa suffering a torn ACL and injuries to Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall among others, the loss of the four-time first-team All-Pro will be difficult to overcome, especially if he is out for a significant period of time.