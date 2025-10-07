Ranking the Top-Five NFL MVP Candidates After Week 5
Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season saw some major shakeups—including to the way-too-early MVP rankings.
The Patriots knocked off the Bills on Sunday night, giving previously No. 1 ranked Josh Allen his first loss of the season. Three of the five quarterbacks on the list lost this week, and though one loss or bad week won't keep a player from winning MVP, the losses did have an effect on this week's rankings. Every player has moved in the rankings, and a new signal-caller has claimed the top spot this week.
Through five weeks, the MVP race is still wide open, but one player has solidified himself as the frontrunner for now. Here's an updated look at the NFL's top-five MVP candidates.
5. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB
Last Week: 3
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs fall to 2-3 after losing 30-27 to the Jaguars on Monday. Though the Chiefs offense continues to play better after a shaky start to the season, and Mahomes led the team in rushing again, they were unable to get the win. Mahomes was 29-of-41 passing for 318 yards and a touchdown, but also threw a costly pick-six.
Mahomes just holds onto this spot, but quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford and Daniel Jones are making a strong case to claim his place on this list.
4. Justin Herbert, Chargers QB
Last week: 2
With a 27-10 loss to the Commanders, Justin Herbert and the Chargers have now dropped two straight games. The loss doesn't solely fall on Herbert's shoulders—the Chargers are without both their starting tackles and running back Omarion Hampton exited early with an injury—but it's discouraging that the team only managed 10 points, and failed to score after the first quarter.
3. Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB
Last week: 5
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys took care of business on Sunday as they defeated the winless Jets 37-22. Prescott completed 18 of 29 passes for 237 touchdowns and four touchdowns in the victory. The Cowboys now move to 2-2-1 on the year, and Prescott is second in the league in passing yards.
2. Josh Allen, Bills QB
Last week: 1
The Bills played a sloppy game of football while facing the Patriots at home on Sunday. They committed three turnovers, and quarterback Josh Allen threw a costly interception. Though Allen and the Bills tied up the game late, the Patriots drove down for the game-winning field goal, leaving the Bills with just 15 seconds. Allen remains one of the top quarterbacks in the game and still made a number of impressive plays, but he drops a spot after this loss and an impressive showing from this week's top quarterback.
1. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers QB
Last week: 4
Baker Mayfield does it again.
For the fourth time this season, Mayfield came through in the clutch, leading the Buccaneers on a game-winning drive to beat the Seahawks 38-35. In a back-and-forth game against a good defense in Seattle, Mayfield and the Buccaneers put up 38 points and over 400 yards of offense. The Buccaneers are dealing with injuries to Bucky Irving and Mike Evans, yet Mayfield still went 29-of-33 for 379 yards and two touchdowns on his way to the win.
With signature performances and clutch play practically every week, Mayfield has cemented himself among the leaders in this year's MVP race.