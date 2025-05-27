Colts Reveal Jersey Patch They’ll Wear to Honor Jim Irsay in 2025 NFL Season
The Indianapolis Colts relayed unfortunate news last week, announcing the passing of team owner Jim Irsay at age 65.
Irsay inherited the Colts in 1997 following the passing of his father and held the role as owner and CEO ever since. His death hit home for many, with those in the NFL world paying tribute to the league legend over the last week.
The Colts will now do the same. In a post on their website on Tuesday, the team announced that they will be donning a black patch on their game day jerseys for the 2025 season. Said patch features Irsay's initials, his signature, and his trademark smiley face.
Here's a look, via Colts.com:
Pretty cool.
The Colts will debut the patch in their season opener on Sunday, September 7. They'll take on the Dolphins from Indianapolis's Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. EST.