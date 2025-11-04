Colts Secondary Depth Chart After Landing Sauce Gardner in Massive Trade
The Colts made a big pickup before the NFL trade deadline, landing two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner from the Jets. Now they have turned a suspect secondary into a strength.
Gardner was pricey, as he cost Indianapolis two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. While that’s an expensive deal, the 25-year-old is one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks when he’s at his best. Even better for Indy, he signed a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension with the Jets before the season.
The 7-2 Colts are missing starting corner Charvarius Ward, who is currently on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in a collision with a teammate during pregame warmups. Johnathan Edwards and Mekhi Blackmon have been starting with Ward out, and Kenny Moore II has taken the nickelback role.
Gardner’s addition will re-shape the team’s secondary. Given how he’s played over the past few weeks, it’s likely Edwards gets the first shot to start opposite the team’s new star corner. That would leave Blackmon in the rotation with Moore. Nick Cross and Cam Bynum currently occupy the safety spots, with Reuben Lowery III and Rodney Thomas II backing them up. Once Ward is back, he’ll take the spot across from Gardner, moving Edwards into the backup rotation and giving the secondary excellent depth.
The team’s current depth chart is below. As a reminder, Ward is currently on IR, as is Justin Walley.
Position
Starter
Second String
Cornerback
Sauce Gardner
Mekhi Blackmon
Cornerback
Johnathan Edwards
Cameron Mitchell
Nickleback
Kenny Moore II
Chris Lammons
Strong Safety
Nick Cross
Reuben Lowery III
Free Safety
Cam Bynum
Rodney Thomas II
Gardner elevates this roster to a new level.
As a defense, Indianapolis has allowed 2,203 passing yards this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. That said, they are third in interceptions (10) and are 12th in yards per attempt allowed (5.9).
Their new star cornerback comes with impeccable credentials. Pro Football Focus has him with an overall grade of 71.3, but he has been on an awful Jets team. In 2023, he was the third-best cornerback in the league according to PFF (88.6), and his coverage grade of 90.8 ranked first. New York struggled last season as a defense, and he posted an overall grade of 70.2 and a coverage grade of 73.1.
On a better team and properly motivated, Gardner can be elite again.