SI

Colts Secondary Depth Chart After Landing Sauce Gardner in Massive Trade

Indianapolis has a potentially elite secondary now.

Ryan Phillips

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts.
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colts made a big pickup before the NFL trade deadline, landing two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner from the Jets. Now they have turned a suspect secondary into a strength.

Gardner was pricey, as he cost Indianapolis two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. While that’s an expensive deal, the 25-year-old is one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks when he’s at his best. Even better for Indy, he signed a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension with the Jets before the season.

The 7-2 Colts are missing starting corner Charvarius Ward, who is currently on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in a collision with a teammate during pregame warmups. Johnathan Edwards and Mekhi Blackmon have been starting with Ward out, and Kenny Moore II has taken the nickelback role.

Gardner’s addition will re-shape the team’s secondary. Given how he’s played over the past few weeks, it’s likely Edwards gets the first shot to start opposite the team’s new star corner. That would leave Blackmon in the rotation with Moore. Nick Cross and Cam Bynum currently occupy the safety spots, with Reuben Lowery III and Rodney Thomas II backing them up. Once Ward is back, he’ll take the spot across from Gardner, moving Edwards into the backup rotation and giving the secondary excellent depth.

The team’s current depth chart is below. As a reminder, Ward is currently on IR, as is Justin Walley.

Position

Starter

Second String

Cornerback

Sauce Gardner

Mekhi Blackmon

Cornerback

Johnathan Edwards

Cameron Mitchell

Nickleback

Kenny Moore II

Chris Lammons

Strong Safety

Nick Cross

Reuben Lowery III

Free Safety

Cam Bynum

Rodney Thomas II

Gardner elevates this roster to a new level.

As a defense, Indianapolis has allowed 2,203 passing yards this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. That said, they are third in interceptions (10) and are 12th in yards per attempt allowed (5.9).

Their new star cornerback comes with impeccable credentials. Pro Football Focus has him with an overall grade of 71.3, but he has been on an awful Jets team. In 2023, he was the third-best cornerback in the league according to PFF (88.6), and his coverage grade of 90.8 ranked first. New York struggled last season as a defense, and he posted an overall grade of 70.2 and a coverage grade of 73.1.

On a better team and properly motivated, Gardner can be elite again.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL