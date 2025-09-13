Commanders' Austin Ekeler to Miss Remainder of Season With Achilles Injury
Commanders running back Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Packers, an MRI confirmed, according to a report from NFL Network.
The 30-year-old Ekeler's injury could be one that is difficult to come back from at this stage of his career, and is a brutal blow to Washington's running back room. The 30-year-old Ekeler is in his second season with the Commanders after spending the first seven years of his career with the Chargers as one of the league's best dual-threat running backs.
Ekeler settled into a comfortable role with Washington last season, spelling former starter Brian Robinson. In 12 games last season, Ekeler carried the ball 77 times for 367 yards and four scores, while catching 35 passes for 366 yards out of the backfield.
The Commanders will now rely on the services of rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, veteran Jeremy McNichols and second-year back Chris Rodriguez moving forward.