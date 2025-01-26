Commanders' Jayden Daniels to Support Los Angeles Fire Recovery With Admirable Gesture
On the field, Jayden Daniels is the franchise quarterback the Washington Commanders desperately hoped he would become when they picked him second in the 2024 NFL draft. He threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns in his debut season, while leading the team on a deep playoff run for the first time in over a decade.
But even beyond that, Daniels is impressing off the field, too.
Ahead of the standout rookie's NFC championship game bout with the Philadelphia Eagles, Daniels revealed he would be auctioning off a personalized Commanders jacket, with the proceeds going to Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts.
An admirable gesture by the young quarterback. The fires have devastated the L.A. community, and every bit helps.
Daniels still has a game to play but has already made a huge impact where it matters most with this gesture.