SI

Commanders' Jayden Daniels to Support Los Angeles Fire Recovery With Admirable Gesture

The standout rookie Daniels will auction off a jacket and send the proceeds to help those affected by the wildfires.

Liam McKeone

Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On the field, Jayden Daniels is the franchise quarterback the Washington Commanders desperately hoped he would become when they picked him second in the 2024 NFL draft. He threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns in his debut season, while leading the team on a deep playoff run for the first time in over a decade.

But even beyond that, Daniels is impressing off the field, too.

Ahead of the standout rookie's NFC championship game bout with the Philadelphia Eagles, Daniels revealed he would be auctioning off a personalized Commanders jacket, with the proceeds going to Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts.

An admirable gesture by the young quarterback. The fires have devastated the L.A. community, and every bit helps.

Daniels still has a game to play but has already made a huge impact where it matters most with this gesture.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL