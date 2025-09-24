Dan Quinn Updates Jayden Daniels's Status As Commanders QB Returns to Practice
Jayden Daniels missed the Commanders' 41-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday after he sprained his knee in Week 2. Following Sunday's contest, Washington coach Dan Quinn said the quarterback was considered "day-to-day," essentially opening the possibility of him returning in Week 4.
Daniels made another step in that direction on Wednesday when he returned to practice for the first time since his injury. He was a limited participant. There's no official word on Daniels's availability for this upcoming Sunday's game vs. the Falcons, but so far, things are looking good.
Quinn gave more of an update during his Wednesday press conference.
"He'll continue his return to play process and you will see him out there today in limited fashion," Quinn said of Daniels. "We'll continue to rely on the medical team to fully clear him, but what I can say is man, he's doing everything you possibly can to get there."
In Daniels's absence, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota led the Commanders to a 41-24 victory over the Raiders. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 40 yards and one touchdown.
If Daniels can't play in Week 4, Mariota will take the reins once again against Atlanta.