Commanders Linebacker Supports Tush Push Ban After Bizarre Sequence in NFC Title Game
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu, who was called for three offside penalties in a row when he prematurely hurdled over the line of scrimmage in the NFC championship game, is in support of a ban of the Tush Push—the Philadelphia Eagles' lethal short-yardage play.
The Tush Push is expected to be up for vote once again this week at scheduled NFL owners meetings after a proposal to ban the play was tabled last month at the league's annual meeting in Florida. The vote to ban the play was tied 16-16, according to ESPN. It would need 24 votes (two-thirds majority) to pass.
"My personal opinion? I think they should ban it," Luvu told NFL Network on Monday. "But I know the argument's going to be about, 'Hey, you have to stop it. Don't get us in short yardage,' and whatnot," Luvu added.
"But it's kind of like a cheapo play. That's pretty much like a scrum in rugby,” Luvu said. “It's not like you hard count and this and that, where now you're getting us—or myself—jumping over the pile thinking that you're about to snap the ball. That's just my own personal opinion, and I'm going to leave it at that."
Time will tell whether or not the proposed rule will receive the two-thirds support that it needs when the owners meet this week in Eagan, Minnesota.