NFL Owners Will Finally Vote on Tush Push Ban

Owners will gather to vote on the rule change this week.

Liam McKeone

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores a touchdown on a sneak play against the Buffalo Bills.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores a touchdown on a sneak play against the Buffalo Bills. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL will hold another round of offseason league meetings this week in Eagan, Minn., and on the docket is the tush push ban. Yet again.

A rule change around the play the Philadelphia Eagles made famous was strongly considered during owners meetings back in March. However, the vote was not held then and instead pushed back to the May meetings. On Monday ESPN's Adam Schefter said the owners will finally vote on the proposal to ban the tush push on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Chatter surrounding a possible ban of the tush push has been extremely loud since the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this past February. It's become a hot-button issue around the league with players, owners, coaches and executives all being asked to give an opinion on the matter. It's a divisive topic with the Eagles as the face of it all.

Regardless of where you may stand on the situation, there appears to finally be a resolution of some kind in sight.

