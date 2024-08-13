Commanders Sign Martavis Bryant After Five-Year Absence From NFL, per Report
The Washington Commanders are giving Martavis Bryant another chance.
A former draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bryant has not played a down in the NFL in five seasons. Yet he earned a workout in Washington this week, and on Tuesday Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Commanders were signing him to a contract.
Bryant's talent was obvious since he entered the league in 2014. His combination of size and speed doesn't come around often at receiver and there were several flashes of greatness early in his career; Bryant recorded 76 catches for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns across his rookie and sophomore seasons. He broke into the national consciousness in the 2014 playoffs when he made an absurd flipping catch against the Cinncinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.
Then things went downhill for Bryant. Regular violations of the NFL's drug policy led Bryant to be suspended for four games in 2015 and all of the 2016 season. He was conditionally reinstated in 2017 but was found to violate the terms of his reinstatement in December of 2018 and was suspended indefinitely at that time. Bryant hasn't been seen on an NFL field since.
Last a member of the Oakland Raiders, Bryant had 19 catches in eight games in the 2018 season. Since his indefinite suspension, Bryant has played for the Massachusetts Pirates of the indoor football league, the FCF Beasts of the Fan Controlled Football league, and the Vegas Vipers of the XFL. In 2023, Bryant was reinstated by the NFL.
While signing with the Commanders offers Bryant his best chance yet to play real downs in the leage, it's not the first NFL organization he's been part of since his suspension. The Dallas Cowboys, apparently impressed by his work in the XFL, signed Bryant to their practice squad in November of 2023. He was released in January, signed a futures contract with the 'Boys shortly thereafter, and was finally released again in May.
Washington has its new franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels and already boast a fairly talented receiving corps with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. But it's best to leave no stone unturned when searching for weapons for a young signal-caller. The Commanders aren't going to be playoff contenders this year, so they may as well see what Bryant has left in the tank.