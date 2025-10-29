Commanders WR Terry McLaurin to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Seahawks
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will miss Sunday night's contest with the Seahawks after reaggravating his quad injury, Washington coach Dan Quinn told the media on Wednesday.
When asked if the reaggravation of his existing quad injury, which has already cost him four games this season, was worse than the initial strain Quinn said it was too early to tell.
"No, no expectations on that," Quinn began. "Nothing long term on that, that we are under consideration for. Still in the early days but we'll reevaluate, see where we go and where it could take us, but too early to predict."
McLaurin played in Monday night's loss to the Chiefs, catching three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown - his first of the season. It was his first game since participating in Washington's Sept. 21 win over the Raiders.
McLaurin has caught 13 passes for 203 yards and just the one touchdown in his four games this season. It's been a frustrating year for the star pass catcher, who agreed to a three-year, $96 million contract extension during training camp to remain in Washington long-term.