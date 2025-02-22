Cooper DeJean Has Not Missed a Single Chance to Watch His Super Bowl Pick-Six
Cooper DeJean's pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX signaled that the Philadelphia Eagles would not face much resistance in their quest to lift the Lombardi Trophy. The rookie defensive back would have remembered the moment for the rest of his life under normal circumstances but the fact that the play came on his 22nd birthday made the moment extra sweet.
DeJean's victory tour took him to Pardon My Take where he was asked to relive the moment and was asked just how often he's re-lived the moment through replay.
"So many times," he said. "It's showed up on my phone so many times, I've watched it every time."
As is his right. Just a perfectly understandable situation here. The algorithm knowing that Cooper DeJean would be interested in engaging with content about himself enjoying the biggest moment of his life on sport's biggest stage makes all the sense in the world.