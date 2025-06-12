Cooper Kupp Made Surprising Admission About Joining Seahawks
For the first time in his nearly nine-year NFL career, Cooper Kupp is learning a whole new offense after he signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason following his departure from the Los Angeles Rams.
While Kupp has repeatedly expressed his excitement to join his home state's team, he admitted on Wednesday that it has been a bit "stressful" learning a whole new system.
“It’s been a long time since I learned a new offense, long time since I sat in a meeting and had to do the put a face on the board and what’s this guy’s name? That’s a stressful situation,” Kupp said, via the team’s website. “That’s a high-stress situation.”
That doesn't mean Kupp isn't still excited to be a Seahawk. Learning the new system has been just as fun for him as stressful.
"I'm excited about what we're doing and it is fun," Kupp continued. "I love to learn and so being in this place where we're all learning together, being able to step in and be a part of this whole offense, stepping into the same place as everyone else and be able to learn together, it's a fun place to be."
The former Offensive Player of the Year will have a lot to prove in his first year in Seattle, especially as his last three seasons have been plagued with injuries. He hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2021, when the Rams won the Super Bowl, he was named Super Bowl MVP and when he won the Offensive Player title. The shift to Seattle may be what Kupp needs at this point in his career.