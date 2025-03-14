SI

Cooper Kupp Delivered Fired-Up Message After Signing With Seahawks

The former Super Bowl MVP is clearly excited to be coming home.

Liam McKeone

Kupp is coming home to Washington
Kupp is coming home to Washington / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Cooper Kupp signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night, inking a three-year deal worth $45 million with his former divisional rivals. It's an interesting spot for Kupp to land as he joins a completely revamped Seattle roster featuring Sam Darnold at quarterback and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the new No. 1 receiver thanks to the abrupt departures of Geno Smith and DK Metcalf.

It also serves as a homecoming for Kupp, a Washington native and attendee of Eastern Washington University. He seems jacked up to be returning to his home state, too.

After news of the signing broke on Friday evening, Kupp posted a fired-up message about his homecoming on his X account.

"Washington back across my chest," Kupp tweeted. "Let’s go!!!!!"

A cool moment for Kupp, who set several FCS records while suiting up for the Eagles in Cheney, Wash. His Seahawks jersey will surely prove popular in the greater Washington area—and he certainly seems like he can't wait to don it.

