Cooper Kupp Pens Emotional Goodbye to Rams After Official Release
Wednesday marked the end of an era for Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams after the organization officially informed the veteran wideout he would be released on the start of the new league year.
The Rams announced they were seeking a trade destination for Kupp in early February, but after presumably being unable to find a suitor, the franchise pivoted to cutting him instead.
Following news of his official release, Kupp shared an emotional video along with a heartfelt message on his social media in which he solemnly bid farewell to the Rams' fan base:
"Eight years of incredible memories. We talked often about the Rams being back in L.A. and how we would grow to be something special here. And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA. But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments. Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever.
Thank you for these shared moments. Thank you L.A. for welcoming my family with open arms and allowing us to grow here. Next chapter starts now. Best is yet to come."
Kupp, 31, was set to earn a base salary of $12.5 million and a roster bonus of $7.5 million in 2025, a costly price to pay for a former All-Pro receiver who struggled with injuries in the last several years. He had previously expressed his hope to end his career in Los Angeles.
The one-time Super Bowl champ has since been rumored to land on a handful of NFL teams, though the Dallas Cowboys likely aren't one of them.