Cooper Kupp Contract Details With Seahawks Revealed
Cooper Kupp is staying in the NFC West.
On Friday, days after Kupp was officially released by the Los Angeles Rams, news broke that the All-Pro wideout was signing with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks were always a top possible destination for Kupp, who grew up in Washington and attended Eastern Washington for college. However, the sticking point with Kupp's free agency was the price. It didn't feel as though teams were falling over themselves to pay the 31-year-old a hefty salary.
The Seahawks didn't seem to share that hesitation. Shortly after Kupp's signing was reported, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed Kupp's contract details. It's a three-year agreement worth $15 million annually for a total of $45 million.
It is a high price but not terribly costly relative to Kupp's counterparts around the league. His annual salary puts him above Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton ($13.75 million per year) but below Cleveland Browns' Jerry Jeudy ($17 million per year). When healthy and rolling Kupp is at least on the same level as those two wideouts.
Which is the kicker. Kupp hasn't really been both healthy and rolling since his incredible 2021 season in which he claimed the NFL's triple crown of receiving, leading the league in yards, catches, and touchdowns. The Seahawks are clearly hoping he can be closer to that guy for newly-signed QB Sam Darnold rather than the player the Rams cut because he missed 18 games over the last three seasons.
This signing is a bet by Seattle that Kupp will regain his former form— and it's an expensive bet, too.