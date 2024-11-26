Cooper Rush Provides Injury Update Ahead of Cowboys' Thanksgiving Game vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush was included on the team's injury report on Monday and again on Tuesday, but he doesn't expect to miss out on the Thanksgiving Day showdown against the New York Giants.
Rush was estimated to be a limited participant in practice on Monday, though the session was only a walkthrough. He remained limited on Tuesday's report while dealing with some knee soreness. The 31-year-old told Jane Slater of the NFL Network that he's good to go and plans to play on Thursday, despite the short week of rest.
That's certainly an encouraging update for the Cowboys, who will be vying to secure their first victory at AT&T Stadium this season during the Week 13 tilt. Dallas has struggled throughout the season, but it finally got back in the win column during Sunday's 34–26 victory over the Washington Commanders. That marked their first win since Oct. 6, and they'll look to make it two in a row on Thursday against the Giants.
Rush has taken over starting quarterback duties for the Cowboys since Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending hamstring injury. Rush is 1–2 in his first three starts, having thrown three touchdowns and one interception in that span while completing 62.7% of his passes.